KITCHENER -- A 77-year-old Brant County man is facing charges after police say a grocery store employee was assaulted, after advising a customer about the store’s physical distancing rules.

County of Brant OPP were called to the incident at a Sobeys in Paris at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the customer was being advised of the rules by a teenage employee when an altercation broke out.

The customer then reportedly entered the store and engaged in another altercation with the manager of the store.

A man from Brant County has been charged with assault and uttering threats. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police say the accused will appear in court at a later date.