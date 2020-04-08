Grocery store employee assaulted over physical distancing argument: police
CTV Kitchener Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 9:46PM EDT
KITCHENER -- A 77-year-old Brant County man is facing charges after police say a grocery store employee was assaulted, after advising a customer about the store’s physical distancing rules.
County of Brant OPP were called to the incident at a Sobeys in Paris at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the customer was being advised of the rules by a teenage employee when an altercation broke out.
The customer then reportedly entered the store and engaged in another altercation with the manager of the store.
A man from Brant County has been charged with assault and uttering threats. The charges have not been proven in court.
Police say the accused will appear in court at a later date.