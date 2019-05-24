Chunky and crunchy veggies are a perfect match to the lemon infused grilled turkey. This salad will cool you down on a hot summer day or night. Makes enough to share with friends!

Prep time: 20 minutes

Grill time: 15 minutes

Makes: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

· 3 tbsp (45 mL) extra virgin olive oil

· 1/2 tsp (2 mL) grated lemon rind

· 2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice

· 2 tsp (10 mL) dried oregano leaves

· 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

· 1 boneless skinless Ontario turkey breast (about 1 lb/454 g)

· 1 small English cucumber, chopped

· 2 tomatoes, chopped

· 1/2 cup (125 mL) coarsely chopped red onion

· 1/2 cup (125 mL) sundried black olives, pitted and halved

· 1/4 cup (60 mL) chopped fresh parsley or mint

· 1/2 cup (125 mL) cubed feta cheese

Lemon Oregano Dressing:

· 3 tbsp (45 mL) extra virgin olive oil

· 1/4 tsp (1 mL) grated lemon zest

· 2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice

· 1 tsp (5 mL) dried oregano leaves

· 3/4 tsp (4 mL) salt

· 1/2 tsp (2 mL) pepper

Directions:

In a shallow dish, whisk together oil, lemon rind and juice, oregano, salt and pepper. Add turkey breast and turn to coat well. Let stand for 15 minutes or cover and refrigerate for up to 24 hours, turning once.

Place turkey breast on greased grill over medium high heat and grill, turning once for about 15 minutes or until no longer pink inside and juices run clear. Remove to cutting board and let stand for 5 minutes before cutting into cubes.

Lemon Oregano Dressing: In a bowl, whisk together oil, lemon zest and juice, oregano, salt and pepper; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine cucumber, tomatoes, onion and olives. Toss with dressing and stir in cubed turkey and parsley to serve. Sprinkle with feta, if using.