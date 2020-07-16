KITCHENER -- The Grand River Conservation Authority has created a new online tool to give visitors real-time information on park capacity and closures.

The agency says Grand River Parks are very busy on weekends and holidays, and once they’ve reached capacity, the park is closed down for the day and no new visitors are permitted.

These rules were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GRCA says they will now be providing status updates for each park on their website to help visitors plan their trips.

The agency has also announced that overnight camping is now permitted at Brant, Byng Island, Elora Gorge, Guelph Lake, Pinehurst Lake and Rockwood conservation areas. Reservations can only be made online through its Campsite Reservation System, and will not be accepted at the gatehouse.