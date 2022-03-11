GRCA issues flood watch for Grand River watershed

The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River watershed, saying fluctuating temperatures could potentially cause ice jams.

The agency said river flows continue to recede and the cooler temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend. Going into next week, however, temperatures are expected to be above seasonal which could increase the risk of ice movement.

The GRCA said flood coordinators in areas prone to ice jams, like New Hamburg and Grand Valley, should continue to monitor conditions and prepare for the possibility of flooding.

Residents are also warned to take precautions and stay away from local waterways. The GRCA said the ice has been "significantly weakened" and is not safe to walk on. Banks running along those waterways are also slippery and could also pose a hazard to adults, children and pets.

The GRCA said the flood watch will remain in effect until March 18, though it could be updated as conditions change.