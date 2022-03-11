GRCA issues flood watch for Grand River watershed
The Grand River Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River watershed, saying fluctuating temperatures could potentially cause ice jams.
The agency said river flows continue to recede and the cooler temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend. Going into next week, however, temperatures are expected to be above seasonal which could increase the risk of ice movement.
The GRCA said flood coordinators in areas prone to ice jams, like New Hamburg and Grand Valley, should continue to monitor conditions and prepare for the possibility of flooding.
Residents are also warned to take precautions and stay away from local waterways. The GRCA said the ice has been "significantly weakened" and is not safe to walk on. Banks running along those waterways are also slippery and could also pose a hazard to adults, children and pets.
The GRCA said the flood watch will remain in effect until March 18, though it could be updated as conditions change.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi freed from prison after a decade, wife says
Blogger and activist Raif Badawi's family and friends were all smiles, tears and emotion on Friday in Sherbrooke, Que. as they celebrated his release after a decade in a Saudi prison.
Russia's richest businessman tells Putin: Don't take us back to 1917
Russia's richest businessman has warned the Kremlin against confiscating assets of companies that have fled in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, saying such a step would set the country back more than 100 years.
Mariupol under siege: MP describes 'mousetrap' as terror and hunger grip city
Mariupol is under siege and with no electricity, food, or water, its residents will starve in the coming days if help does not come, says a Ukrainian MP.
'We've got to grow': Anand says CAF must recruit more troops amid heightened global uncertainty
National Defence Minister Anita Anand says there is an urgent need to attract more Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel amid a 'clear and present' danger to the rules based international order.
Oil prices 'could set new record high' after ban on Russian fuel: expert
Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed gas prices to record levels as Canada and other countries impose sanctions on Russian oil. One expert says it could be a while before we see any relief at the pumps.
Canadians adjusting budgets, cutting costs elsewhere amid rising gas prices
When CTVNews.ca asked Canadians how they were being impacted by rising gas prices, many said they are adjusting their budgets and cutting spending elsewhere, such as on groceries or travel plans, to offset the pain at the pumps.
Queen Elizabeth II pulls out of Commonwealth Service
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend Monday's Commonwealth Service, Buckingham Palace has said, in what was to have been the 95-year-old's first in-person public engagement since being advised to rest by her doctors.
No going back to what we used to think of as normal, experts say on pandemic anniversary
Marking two years since the World Health organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, experts say there is no going back to what was once considered normal before the virus appeared.
Changes coming to COVID-19 business, worker supports this weekend
Businesses accessing the government’s pandemic wage and rent subsidy will see their support decline by half over the weekend, prompting calls within the tourism sector for Ottawa to step in.
London
-
'The time has come': TVDSB drops masking mandate
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced masks will no longer be mandated for staff and students effective March 21.
-
LHSC receiving close to $15M from province to offset pandemic costs
Queen's Park will be providing almost $15 million to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to reimburse the hospital for the costs of caring for COVID-19 patients over the course of the pandemic.
-
Emotional victim impact statements heard at Tyler Besterd sentencing hearing
Tears were flowing as emotional and powerful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing of Tyler Besterd, 24, of London, Ont.
Windsor
-
'Data is power': Experts weigh-in on court-ordered release of Pfizer vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lost a court battle, to protect the documents they used to approve the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.
-
WECHU reports no new deaths, 26 hospitalizations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 91 new high-risk cases and 26 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
Windsor police seek suspects in west Windsor shooting incident
Windsor police are seeking information that may help identify the suspects involved in a shooting incident in the city’s west end last Friday.
Barrie
-
Barrie doctor will not be tried for criminal negligence in connection with wife's death
An emergency room doctor who worked in Barrie, Ont. learned he would not be tried for criminal negligence in connection with the death of his wife, Charlotte Coughler, more than two years ago.
-
Ontario fast-tracks development of RVH south campus with $2.5M investment
The Ontario government is investing $2.5 million to accelerate Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's expansion plans for its south campus in Innisfil.
-
Police investigate shooting in Lindsay, Ont.
Police are investigating a shooting in Lindsay, Ont. that send one person to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury councillor outlines his opposition to KED project
A small but passionate crowd at the Northbury Hotel Thursday night heard city councillor Gerry Montpellier explain why he opposes the Kingsway Entertainment District.
-
Timmins murder suspect arrested in Toronto
A 24-year-old Toronto man was arrested at his home Tuesday morning for a triple shooting in the Timmins area last fall that left one man dead and two others injured, police say.
-
Construction at Cassellholme expected to begin next week
The $121-million renovation project at North Bay long-term care home Casselholme is ready to begin.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB to hold special meeting on masks in schools
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees will meet next week to discuss what to do about the Ontario government dropping its mask mandate.
-
Carleton Place, Ont. couple working to bring Ukrainian families to Ottawa Valley
A Carleton Place, Ont. couple's mission to bring family members from Ukraine to Canada has turned into a movement.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | City of Ottawa issues winter parking ban with snow on the way
The city of Ottawa has issued a parking ban with snow heading toward the capital.
Toronto
-
Ford says school boards aren't 'experts' on masks, expects them to follow Ontario plan to drop mandate
Premier Doug Ford has slammed Ontario school boards who are asking for more time before dropping the mask mandate saying they 'aren't medical experts' and are expected to follow the provincial directive.
-
Ontario father lived 'completely normal' life before COVID-19 robbed him of ability to walk and talk
In early April 2021, Filip Zahradka did all the right things. He stayed home, worked from home, only venturing out to buy groceries or run errands for his two children.
-
March Break propels Pearson Airport toward busiest travel day in two years
The authority that operates the Toronto Pearson International Airport says things are running smoothly on what is expected to be its busiest travel day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Saudi blogger Raif Badawi freed from prison after a decade, wife says
Blogger and activist Raif Badawi's family and friends were all smiles, tears and emotion on Friday in Sherbrooke, Que. as they celebrated his release after a decade in a Saudi prison.
-
Quebec ditches passport requirement and most restrictions on Saturday
As of Saturday, it will no longer be necessary to show a vaccination passport in Quebec to enter places that were covered by this measure since Sept. 1.
-
When long COVID strikes, many suffer alone in a medical system not equipped to help them
Montrealer Robert Romeo has had his life turned upside down after being diagnosed with COVID-19 one year ago. He’s one of many people suffering from long COVID symptoms.
Atlantic
-
Man behind Nova Scotia mass shooting came from dysfunctional family: uncle
A close relative of the man who disguised himself as a Mountie and fatally shot 22 people in Nova Scotia says the killer was a lifelong scammer and opportunist raised in a deeply dysfunctional family, newly released documents say.
-
N.B. reports 1 more COVID-19-related death; slight rise in hospitalizations Friday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported one more death related to COVID-19 Friday. The person was in their 60s and lived in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).
-
New Brunswick flood watch says too early to predict extent of upcoming season
With spring conditions poised to impact water levels along New Brunswick's Saint John River, officials cautioned on Friday it's still too early to predict what might happen during the upcoming flood season.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police keeping eye on recent gas thefts as another vehicle targeted
A Winnipeg man has become one of a growing number of gas theft victims in the city, after discovering someone had drilled a hole in his truck's gas tank.
-
Change your clock: daylight saving time begins this weekend
Daylight saving time officially resumes in Manitoba this weekend, with clocks advancing by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
-
Crash between semi, cube van shuts down northbound lanes of Perimeter Highway: RCMP
A section of northbound lanes on the Perimeter Highway remains closed after a semi-truck and a van collided on a bridge, starting a fire and shutting down northbound lanes.
Calgary
-
Retired Lethbridge police officer charged with sexually assaulting domestic violence survivor
A retired member of the Lethbridge Police Service who later worked with the Domestic Violence Action Team has been charged following an investigation into alleged sexual assaults.
-
ASIRT investigation clears RCMP officer in shooting at Okotoks Safeway parking lot
An investigation by Alberta's police watchdog has cleared an Okotoks RCMP officer of any wrongdoing in a 2018 incident after they opened fire during an arrest.
-
'We're grateful': Canmore gets $17.5M for Nordic Centre upgrades
Alberta's provincial government is spending $17.5 million over two years to support upgrades and enhancements to the Canmore Nordic Centre, something Canmore’s mayor says is appreciated.
Edmonton
-
Official languages watchdog concerned over future of French language policing if Alberta drops RCMP
“I am concerned that French language services to Albertans could be adversely affected," wrote Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada Raymond Théberge.
-
No victims, no foul: Alberta premier files defence in defamation suit
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has filed his defence in a defamation lawsuit brought against him over his remarks on the release of the inquiry into supposed misinformation about the province's energy industry.
-
Advisory groups tasked with helping EPS serve racialized, queer communities better
Three councils will be guiding Edmonton Police Service in how to better serve marginalized communities.
Vancouver
-
Ferry cancellations on route between West Vancouver, Sunshine Coast leads to multiple sailing waits ahead of spring break
Multiple ferry cancellations due to a mechanical issue may have led to sailing waits on the route between West Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast Friday.
-
'We all stand ready': Horgan says B.C. working with community organizations to prepare for Ukrainian refugees
B.C.'s premier says the province is preparing an "all hands on deck" approach to welcoming refugees fleeing Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine, but there are still a lot of unknowns, including just how many people will be coming.
-
Suspect cut hole in grocery store ceiling, climbed inside with ladder to target ATM: Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a break-in at a local grocery store after a suspect took "a substantial amount of cash" from an ATM.