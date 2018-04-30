

CTV Kitchener





Reports of an industrial accident brought police officers and paramedics to a Kitchener business Monday morning.

Emergency crews were a countertop retailer on Manitou Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a large piece of granite fell on top of a man as employees of the business were unloading granite from a truck.

Information on the man’s condition was not immediately available. An Ornge air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but later called off.