Granite slab falls on man at Kitchener business
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 12:11PM EDT
Reports of an industrial accident brought police officers and paramedics to a Kitchener business Monday morning.
Emergency crews were a countertop retailer on Manitou Drive shortly before 11 a.m.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a large piece of granite fell on top of a man as employees of the business were unloading granite from a truck.
Information on the man’s condition was not immediately available. An Ornge air ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but later called off.