GrandBridge Energy workers on strike after rejecting contract

GrandBridge Energy workers walked off the job at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday after rejecting an offer of settlement for a new collective agreement.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 636 represents 69 employees at GrandBridge Energy.

“GrandBridge Energy is eager to continue to work together with members of the IBEW bargaining unit to reach a resolution that is acceptable to the membership and the company,” said Ian Miles, President and CEO, GrandBridge Energy.

The electricity distributor says it will focus on addressing emergencies and restoring power during unplanned outages during the strike.

GrandBridge Energy provides electricity to 109,000 customers in Brantford, Cambridge, Brant County and North Dumfries.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to the union for comment