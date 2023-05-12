GrandBridge Energy, union reach new collective agreement

A GrandBridge Energy sign is pictured in the Cambridge Gaslight District. (CTV News) A GrandBridge Energy sign is pictured in the Cambridge Gaslight District. (CTV News)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver