The GRCA has issued a warning for anglers and paddlers planning to visit the Grand River over the next few days.

The remnants of Tropical Depression Gordon are headed towards southern Ontario and bringing with it up to 50 millimetres of rain.

The GRCA says no significant flooding is expected but the rain could lead to potentially higher river flows and hazardous conditions along watercourses.

The agency says it will continue to the monitor the situation and update messages as necessary.