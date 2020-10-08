KITCHENER -- A Grand River Transit operator has tested positive for COVID-19, the Region of Waterloo said.

The operator last worked on Oct. 4 and tested positive on Oct. 8. They are now self-isolating at home.

GRT officials confirmed to CTV News that the employee was a bus driver. Staff are working with public health officials to follow up with anyone who may have been in close contact with the employee.

The region said the GRT has taken a number of steps to keep employees and transit users safe, including increased cleaning, requiring operators to wear masks in public areas and shared indoor spaces, and installing barriers on buses to protect operators and riders.

“GRT continues to do everything that is necessary to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our riders and employees,” said Peter Zinck, Director of Transit Services for the Region of Waterloo, in a news release. “GRT requires riders to wear a mask, stay behind the yellow line and maintain physical distancing between themselves, other passengers and bus operators where possible.”

The region said people need to remember to maintain physical distancing, practice good hand hygiene and wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces and on transit to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.