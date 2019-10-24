

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – The Grand River Hospital Foundation has a new person at its helm.

On Thursday, the foundation named Paul McIntyre Royston as its new president and CEO.

In a news release, he's described as "a skilled and seasoned fundraiser with a proven track record for being creative, thinking big and driving himself and his teams to success."

Prior to this role, McIntyre Royston served as the CEO of the Canadian Olympic Foundation. He began that role in 2017 after serving as president and CEO of the Calgary Library Foundation.

There, the release says he raised more than $300 million in private and public funding, the largest fundraising campaign for a library in Canadian history.

"The drive and energy that Paul so clearly embodies is what makes him a successful leader and fundraiser," says the chair of the board of governors for the foundation, Steve Currie, in the media release.

"His innovative approach to everything he does will serve the foundation and the community well."

The foundation helps to fundraise for the hospital in order to give funds for medical equipment, renovations and research.