KITCHENER -- Standardized grade 9 math tests set for Monday could be postponed until June.

The Waterloo Region District School Board and the Upper Grand District School Board have decided to postpone the test.

The Waterloo Catholic School Board is still undecided.

The postponement is a result of the public high school teachers’ work to rule campaign during negations between them and the provincial government.

Stephen Lecce, the Minister of Education says students could feel unprepared and it is up to the individual school boards to decide whether to administer the tests or not.