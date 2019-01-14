

CTV Kitchener





Two train cars and 600 seats were added to the Kitchener-Toronto GO route for the first time on Monday.

These additions were given in response to concerns of overcrowding and long commutes.

Riders now say these solutions are not enough.

The announcement of additional train cars from the transportation minister was made in response to complaints about the removal of a popular 4:50 express train to Kitchener.

A Guelph resident who works in downtown Toronto was at the Union Station’s GO platform for the first day of the extended train.

He said the train was on time, but the service felt the same.

“There’s not much of a difference,” said Fahad Ahmed. “It did not improve my riding experience. If anything, I had to come from work early to the platform to make sure I can make it on time.”

Ahmed calls the new cars a temporary Band-Aid solution to a bigger problem: scheduling.

He says without the now-axed express train, commuters will always be riding in a full train during rush hour.

In a statement to CTV last week, Metrolinx says a period of adjustment is to be expected when a schedule changes.