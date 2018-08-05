

CTV Kitchener





Lambton OPP responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a pick-up truck.

It happened on August 4 around 5:30 p.m at Pinery Provincial Park.

A 39-year-old male driver from East York attempted to make a U-turn within the park.

A three-year-old girl, also from East York, was struck by the truck.

The child was transported to hospital and later pronounced as deceased.

Police are still investigating the incident, and said in a news release that the event has been extremely traumatic for the family.