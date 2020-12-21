KITCHENER -- Toy stores in Waterloo Region have been selling the usual items this holiday season, but owners say that buying trends have changed ahead of a COVID-19 lockdown Christmas.

Rob Boulianne of Toy Soup in St. Jacobs notes that family-oriented games have spiked in popularity due to restrictions on gatherings.

"We're not just selling to kids anymore," he said. "We're selling to adults as well, looking for things to do."

Boullianne also noticed shoppers got an early start to Christmas shopping this year.

"People were shopping for Christmas probably back in the summer," he said. "But it really came to a height, I'd say, in September, October and November.

"I think that threw a lot of our suppliers off and it really made it hard to get things for Christmas."

On Sunday, sources told CTV News that Ontario would be going into a province-wide lockdown starting on Christmas Eve. Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement on Monday afternoon.

At the start of the weekend though, shoppers were at Toy Soup with specific purchases in mind.

"A lot of strategic games," one shopper said. "We love Exit or ones that get you thinking and having to work as a team."

At Hobby and Toy Central, owner Cheryl Flood says educational items have been selling better than usual for this time of year.

"Normally they would be buying dolls and party games, getting ready for New Year's Eve," she said. "Those are the things that would be top on the list. Those are not on the top of the list this year, they're just marginal."

Shoppers say they're not spending more money than they would this year on gifts, but they are spending more time choosing the gifts.

"I more so focus on the gift for the person rather than the price tag," one shopper said.

However, both Boulianne and Flood say the push to buy local and the demand for hands-on items has helped keep business steady.