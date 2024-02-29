Get a rabbit at a reduced rate: Guelph Humane Society encouraging more adoptions

The Guelph Humane Society is offering rabbits at a reduced rate because they simply have too many.

They are hoping this helps with more adoptions considering they are experiencing what they call a bunny crisis, with 13 currently available for adoption.

“In 2021, we saw the number of rabbits coming into our care triple,” said Lisa Veit, the society’s executive director. “But over the last 12 months or so, we have had a decline in interest in adoptions. And again, that’s being seen in shelters across North America.”

The number of lost or abandoned rabbits coming into care remains high and the average length of stay is significantly longer than other types of pets.

While rabbits are not as well-understood as other pets, the humane society says they make good companion animals.

“They are fun, they’re trainable, they’re affectionate creatures. Some of the things you get out of owning a cat and a dog are some of the same things you get out of owning a rabbit,” said Melissa Stolz, intake and behavior coordinator at the humane society.

Until March 15, bunny adoption fees are reduced to $75, from the regular adoption fee of $160.

All rabbits available are spayed or neutered, and are up-to-date with vaccines.

To see the bunnies available for adoption, you can visit the humane society’s website.