Get a rabbit at a reduced rate: Guelph Humane Society encouraging more adoptions
The Guelph Humane Society is offering rabbits at a reduced rate because they simply have too many.
They are hoping this helps with more adoptions considering they are experiencing what they call a bunny crisis, with 13 currently available for adoption.
“In 2021, we saw the number of rabbits coming into our care triple,” said Lisa Veit, the society’s executive director. “But over the last 12 months or so, we have had a decline in interest in adoptions. And again, that’s being seen in shelters across North America.”
The number of lost or abandoned rabbits coming into care remains high and the average length of stay is significantly longer than other types of pets.
While rabbits are not as well-understood as other pets, the humane society says they make good companion animals.
“They are fun, they’re trainable, they’re affectionate creatures. Some of the things you get out of owning a cat and a dog are some of the same things you get out of owning a rabbit,” said Melissa Stolz, intake and behavior coordinator at the humane society.
Until March 15, bunny adoption fees are reduced to $75, from the regular adoption fee of $160.
All rabbits available are spayed or neutered, and are up-to-date with vaccines.
To see the bunnies available for adoption, you can visit the humane society’s website.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford issues statement following death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney
Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a statement Thursday following the death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, calling the 18th leader of Canada a 'role model.'
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn’t authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.