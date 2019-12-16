It’s the end of an era for General Motors in Oshawa.

After a century of production in the city, the automaker is shutting down its assembly plant.

The final vehicle will leave the assembly line later this week, and the plant will officially shut down Friday.

The closure means more than 2,600 people will be out of a job.

About 300 of them will continue to work in the plant, which will be transformed into a part-stamping and autonomous vehicle testing facility.

At its peak GM employed more than 20,000 people in Oshawa.