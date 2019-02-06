Featured
Garage fire sends one man to hospital with extensive burns
The aftermath of a garage fire. Neighbours tell CTV that they heard an explosion. (Scott Clarke / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 7:17PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 11:14PM EST
Emergency crews responded to a garage engulfed in flames on Selkirk Street in Cambridge.
Neighbours in the area tell CTV News that they heard an explosion around 6 p.m. Wednesday, and felt their homes shake.
Police confirmed a garage was engulfed in flames on Selkirk Street between Tait Street and Glenmorris Street.
A man was transported to Hamilton Hospital with extensive burns. His wife had minor injuries.
The building has been deemed unsafe by fire officials.
There is no concern for any nearby homes.