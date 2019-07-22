Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for a large portion of Southern Ontario.

A weather advisory has been issued for Guelph, Erin, Southern Wellington County, Kitchener, Cambridge, Region of Waterloo, Mount Forest, Arthur, Northern Wellington County, Dunnville, Caledonia, and Haldimand County.

The service says conditions on Monday evening are favourable for the development of funnel clouds.

Environment Canada also warns funnel clouds have been reported within showers in the area southeast of Brantford.

However, the showers are expected to weaken into the evening on Monday.

Environment Canada says it will post updates if conditions change.