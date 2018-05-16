

CTV Kitchener





Family and friends said goodbye to Laura Wigelsworth in Clinton on Tuesday.

Wigelsworth was found dead last week along Front Road near Vanastra. Her fiancé Corey Volland has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

A crowdfunding page has raised over $20,000 to cover the funeral costs and to set up an education fund for Wigelsworth’s children.

Volland’s next court appearance is on June 11 for a bail hearing. He will be kept in custody until then.