Funeral service held for Laura Wigelsworth
Laura is shown in this photo from her Facebook page.
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 12:29PM EDT
Family and friends said goodbye to Laura Wigelsworth in Clinton on Tuesday.
Wigelsworth was found dead last week along Front Road near Vanastra. Her fiancé Corey Volland has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.
A crowdfunding page has raised over $20,000 to cover the funeral costs and to set up an education fund for Wigelsworth’s children.
Volland’s next court appearance is on June 11 for a bail hearing. He will be kept in custody until then.