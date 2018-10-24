

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Funding to expand three post-secondary campuses in Markham, Milton and Brampton has been cancelled by Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government.

Merrilee Fullerton, the minister of training, colleges and universities, says in a news release the province is not in a position to fund the expansions because of its $15 billion deficit.

The previous Liberal government announced plans to spend more than $300 million on the projects.

York University and Seneca College are partners in the project in Markham, Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College formed a partnership in Milton, and the Brampton campus is a partnership between Ryerson University and Sheridan College.

York and Seneca say construction of their satellite campus was set to begin this fall and they are calling the funding cancellation an "unexpected decision."

The decision to build the new campus in Markham was approved in May 2015.