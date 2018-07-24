

CTV Kitchener





Police responded to a collision at Wellington Roads 8 and 10 near Drayton around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

A cement truck and pickup collided, and one person was injured.

There was a fuel spill as a result of the crash, which ignited on the roadway, police say.

Roads leading to the intersection were closed.

They would remain closed for an unknown amount of time.