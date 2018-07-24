Featured
Fuel spill ignites road near Drayton after crash
Two vehicles collided near Drayton, causing a fuel spill which ignited on the road.
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 2:20PM EDT
Police responded to a collision at Wellington Roads 8 and 10 near Drayton around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.
A cement truck and pickup collided, and one person was injured.
There was a fuel spill as a result of the crash, which ignited on the roadway, police say.
Roads leading to the intersection were closed.
They would remain closed for an unknown amount of time.