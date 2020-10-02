KITCHENER -- Frost advisories are in place for several areas in Southern Ontario including Waterloo Region, Wellington, Grey and Perth Counties.

Temperatures overnight are forecast to drop near or below the freezing mark. Conditions are expected to clear overnight for many areas, causing the risk of frost Saturday morning.

Cloud cover may prevent frost in some areas. It’s advised to cover up plants, especially in frost prone areas.

Temperatures remain brisk over the weekend. Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds, while showers are expected to return Sunday.

Conditions clear early next week, while the next system brings showers and strong winds mid-week.

Temperatures will rebound slightly in the long range, with values trending near seasonal by the Thanksgiving long weekend.

A seasonal high for Waterloo Region is 16 degrees Celsius while a normal low is 6 C.