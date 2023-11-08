KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Freezing rain expected to fall in Waterloo-Wellington

    Freezing rain from an ice storm is pictured. (File image) Freezing rain from an ice storm is pictured. (File image)

    Afternoon and evening drivers can expect slippery conditions on the roads in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

    A freezing rain warning was issued on Wednesday by Environment Canada. The agency says up to 2 mm of ice could build up on some surfaces.

    A low pressure system is expected to bring freezing rain to the region by the afternoon, before it turns to rain in the evening.

    Areas in higher terrain are expected to get more freezing rain.

    Similar warnings are in place for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and other Southern Ontario communities.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Analysis

    Analysis Israel targets Hamas tunnels in new phase of Gaza war

    Israel's military is starting the next phase of its war against Hamas, targeting the Islamist group's labyrinth of tunnels and command structures in northern Gaza in an operation that may take months to complete, security sources said.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News