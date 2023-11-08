Freezing rain expected to fall in Waterloo-Wellington

Afternoon and evening drivers can expect slippery conditions on the roads in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

A freezing rain warning was issued on Wednesday by Environment Canada. The agency says up to 2 mm of ice could build up on some surfaces.

A low pressure system is expected to bring freezing rain to the region by the afternoon, before it turns to rain in the evening.

Areas in higher terrain are expected to get more freezing rain.

Similar warnings are in place for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and other Southern Ontario communities.