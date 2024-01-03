Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for Waterloo-Wellington

Residents of Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities are being asked to watch out for slippery surfaces Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a freezing drizzle advisory for the area and says it's expected to last until just before noon.

The agency advises that highways, roads, sidewalks, and parking lots may have thin, hard-to-detect thin layers of ice on them.

Similar advisories are in place for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Oxford-Brant.