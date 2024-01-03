KITCHENER
Kitchener

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for Waterloo-Wellington

Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo. Freezing rain has left a glaze on a car's rearview mirror in this undated file photo.

Residents of Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other Southern Ontario communities are being asked to watch out for slippery surfaces Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a freezing drizzle advisory for the area and says it's expected to last until just before noon.

The agency advises that highways, roads, sidewalks, and parking lots may have thin, hard-to-detect thin layers of ice on them.

Similar advisories are in place for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Oxford-Brant. 

