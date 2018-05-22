

CTV Kitchener





A portion of Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge has been closed for the remainder of the year.

The road was closed beginning on Tuesday morning between Pinebush Road and Jamieson Parkway.

Traffic is being rerouted in both directions of the Highway 401 via Pinebush to Townline Road.

The northbound lanes of Franklin to westbound lanes of the 401 will also be closed but the ramp from the eastbound 401 to southbound lanes of Franklin will remain open during much of the construction, although it will close for up to six weeks during the summer.

The existing Franklin bridge is scheduled to be demolished the weekend of May 26 so that a wider bridge can be built in its place.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, Highway 401 will be fully closed from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The project is expected to be complete in early December 2018.