Four people arrested after assault in Guelph

Four people have been charged after police said a victim was assaulted near a social service agency in Guelph.

Guelph Police were called to the Woolwich Street and Norfolk Street area around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Staff told them one of their clients had been beaten up.

Investigators said the client had been outside when he was called over to four people. They began arguing and police said a racial slur may have been used. The victim was reportedly kicked and punched in the head, shoulder, back and groin multiple times before he was able to get away and find help.

He was treated for minor injuries.

Two men and a woman in their 20s and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with assault.

A 22-year-old Guelph man is also facing three counts of breaching a probation order.