KITCHENER -- Public health officials reported four new enforcement actions for people not complying with COVID-19 guidelines on Friday.

Three of them happened between March 4 and March 10, while one was from the previous reporting period.

Two of those charges were issued by Grand River Transit security for people failing to comply with the face-covering bylaw.

Region of Waterloo security also issued one ticket at 143 Concession St., which is Waterloo Region housing. That ticket was also issued for failing to comply with the face-covering bylaw.

All three of those tickets come with a fine of $240.

Public health officials also issued one ticket to Silver Spoon Caribbean Restaurant in Cambridge.

That ticket, which cost $880, was reportedly issued for failing to comply with a continued order regarding physical distance, PPE, screening and not having a safety plan available.