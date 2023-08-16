Four arrested in Guelph drug trafficking investigation

Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after Guelph police executed multiple search warrants at a west-end apartment building Wednesday.

Police said they received information about possible trafficking happening at the building. Just before 4 a.m., officers executed warrants at several apartment units.

Officers seized suspected crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine with a total street value of more than $17,000, police said. Eight replica firearms, bear spray, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia like scales were also recovered.

Three men, aged 56, 25 and 24, and a 25-year-old woman are now charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. All of the accused are from Guelph.