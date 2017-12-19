Featured
Foul play not suspected in death of newborn
Audree Muschik's death is being investigated by the OPP as a sudden death. (Gofundme)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 10:33AM EST
The death of a three-week-old child at a home in Perth County remains under investigation, although police say they don’t consider the death suspicious.
OPP said Tuesday that foul play is not suspected in connection with the death of Audree Muschik.
Muschik’s death brought emergency crews to a home on Highway 8 near Sebringville Sunday morning.
An online fundraising page describes the girl as “the most perfect little angel who was surrounded by a loving family.”