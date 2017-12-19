

CTV Kitchener





The death of a three-week-old child at a home in Perth County remains under investigation, although police say they don’t consider the death suspicious.

OPP said Tuesday that foul play is not suspected in connection with the death of Audree Muschik.

Muschik’s death brought emergency crews to a home on Highway 8 near Sebringville Sunday morning.

An online fundraising page describes the girl as “the most perfect little angel who was surrounded by a loving family.”