CTV Kitchener





The case of the death of a newborn at a home outside Stratford remained under police investigation Monday, as support for the family sprung up online.

Audree Muschik, a three-week-old girl, was found dead Sunday morning at a home on Highway 8 in the Sebringville area.

Perth County OPP have been investigating her death. They have not said whether they consider it suspicious.

Officers were seen spending several hours at the home on Monday.

A fundraiser for Muschik’s family has been set up online. The page describes Muschik as “the most perfect little angel who was surrounded by a loving family.”