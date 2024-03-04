Former Stratford restaurant owner appears in court on 15 fraud-related charges

A former Stratford restaurant and business owner appeared in court on Monday for 15 fraud-related charges.

Kevin Larson, 37, of Mitchell had his first court appearance in a Stratford court.

Larson previously owned ‘The Hub’, a chain of restaurants with locations in Stratford, Mitchell, Lucan, Seaforth and Bayfield.

All Hub locations are now closed.

A sign on the door at the Stratfrod Hub location says the business is now in a court ordered receivership with licensed insolvency trustee Ira Smith.

A neighbouring craft brewery also associated with Larson is closed and with a sign in the window saying it is for sale.

The charges span from 2015 to 2023 and involve six victims.

The charges include nine counts of the use of a forge document or a document with a forged signature.

Other charges include filing tax returns in a victim’s name as the director of the business.

One charge alleges Larson defrauded an investor of $138,000 by using the investors’ money without their knowledge or permission,

Today’s hearing was brief, Larson’s lawyer Harvey Ritter spoke by video. The case was adjourned to April 8.

In the hearing, Larson lawyer stated that Larson was also facing other charges not included in the 15 charges.

This is not the first legal battle for Larson and the Hub.

Larson was found guilty in 2019 of breach of contract for not paying $530,000 to a local contractor for renovations done on 'The Hub' in Stratford.

None of the allegations included in the 15 charges Larson faces have been proven in court.