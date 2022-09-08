Former Royal Guard remembers his time serving Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Many people only got to see the Queen on TV, while some met her in person during her tours in Canada, but one Cambridge man worked for the Queen for more than a decade.
The announcement from Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8 that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away left Ray and Ann Hawkins broken-hearted.
“I doubt many people can say they slept in Buckingham Palace many times, Saint James’s Palace many times, and got to meet the Queen and shake her hand,” said Ray Hawkins.
When he was 16-years-old, Ray joined the British army and became part of the Coldstream Regiment - one of the two regiments tasked with guarding the royal family.
“As I said when I was 16 and joined the army, she became my boss that day,” said Ray.
He said “once you’re a guard’s man you’re a guard man for life.”
Ray said serving the Queen is an honour and a privilege he takes very seriously.
“I haven’t cried since I was 16, and I probably still won’t cry, but [I’m] very, very sad,” he said. “It’s upsetting that we’ve lost someone like that in the world.”
Anne Hawkins, who grew up in England, said she remembers the day she met the Queen.
“She came down the steps with two guards on either side, and she’s walking towards this little tiny wee figure, and I said ‘oh my god that’s the Queen and she’s going to talk to us.’ She didn’t, but I thought I was there and it was amazing it was just so thrilling,” she said.
According to Ray, the Queen will go down as an all-time great monarch.
He said she’s going to be remembered as the greatest Queen Great Britons ever had.
He hopes she will be remembered for a life committed to the service of others.
“She did nothing but service to the public I don’t think anybody in history has been as well served to the public,” he said
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
What to expect over the next 10 days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen over the next 10 days.
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Read the first full statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother
King Charles III issued his first statement Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
This is the moment when the U.K. found out the Queen had died
At about 6:30 p.m. U.K. time, BBC newsreader Huw Edwards announced on air that The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A statement was published simultaneously across the Royal Family’s social media accounts.
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
London, Ont. reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
In a city with many ties to Britain, residents and leaders are reflecting and paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Developer pitches fast food drive-thru across from Afzaal Family memorial
The southwest corner of Hyde Park and South Carriage Roads will forever be marked by tragedy, but should that influence future development along the busy commercial corridor?
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Windsor-Essex reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Windsor-Essex residents and leaders are sharing their thoughts and condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
-
You can’t park anywhere you want around schools: City issues reminder as enforcement approaches
The City of Windsor received five complaints about neighbourhood parking on the very first day of school, according to enforcement officials who say it took less than an hour for the first complaint to arrive.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. police release new detail in deadly crash investigation
Police in Barrie, Ont., have remained tight-lipped about the investigation into a car crash that cut six young lives short nearly two weeks ago, but on Thursday, investigators confirmed the approximate time of the collision.
-
Still no suspects one year after Simcoe County man found bound and lifeless on farm
It has been one year since a horrifying discovery in Adjala-Tosorontio, and police still need the public's help solving who killed Gord Banks and left him outside a farm with his hands and feet bound.
-
Victim identified in Bradford homicide
Police have released the identity of a Good Samaritan who was fatally injured after coming to the aid of a woman in distress in Bradford over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Cat cafe a first for Sault Ste. Marie
A bakery in Sault Ste. Marie is looking to satisfy your sweet tooth while finding homes for area cats.
-
Timmins resident celebrates $100K Encore win
David Campbell of Timmins matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Jan. 4 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.
Ottawa
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Ottawa residents pay tribute Queen Elizabeth II’s grace, love of Canada and 'incredible' memory
Ottawa residents reacted with sadness at Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, including some who had personal interactions with her.
-
Here's where Ottawa residents can sign books of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II
Ottawa residents will soon have a chance to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at city hall.
Toronto
-
Here are all of the times Queen Elizabeth II visited Toronto
Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old on Thursday after reigning the monarch for the longest spanning period in Britain’s history.
-
Toronto sign and CN Tower to go dark as city mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Toronto Mayor John Tory is paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “beacon of eloquence, stability and commitment to duty” following her death at age 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Quebec political leaders mourning Queen's death; PQ objects to lowering flag
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
-
Police say woman, 29, dead after stabbing in LaSalle parking lot
Montreal police say a 29-year-old woman has died after a stabbing Thursday morning in the city's LaSalle borough.
Atlantic
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
'The embodiment of selfless duty and service': Maritimers share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Maritimers are sharing tributes online after news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.
-
Is Prince Charles now the King? What we know after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles immediately succeeded to the throne and assumed the title of King. What we know so far about the royal transition after the death of his mother.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
IN PICTURES:
IN PICTURES: | A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
Calgary
-
Calgary Tower to go dark as Calgarians mourn loss of Queen Elizabeth II
Flags at all City of Calgary buildings were lowered to half-mast, where they will stay for 10 days to mark a period of mourning.
-
Tenant union calls for Alberta to introduce rent control to address affordability, safety concerns
A group representing renters' rights is calling for rental rates to be capped and for added tenant protection in efforts to improve rental affordability in Alberta.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Edmonton
-
A look at Queen Elizabeth II's visits through the years as Edmontonians remember her
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom and several Commonwealth countries including Canada, has died. She was 96. The Queen visited Edmonton three times during her 70-year reign, and once before she became Queen.
-
'He saved my wife': North Edmonton stabbing victim hailed a hero by family
A man who died in an apparently random stabbing in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday is being remembered as a loving uncle and an avid sports fan.
-
Alberta spends $833K to enforce Kananaskis Conservation Pass so far this year
Since its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism. The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't 'pay-to-play.'
Vancouver
-
In pictures: Queen Elizabeth II's last visit to B.C.
Throughout her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited B.C. on numerous occasions, participating in local events and touring different regions in the province.
-
Queen Elizabeth II: Former Canucks captain and head coach remember iconic 2002 royal puck drop
During Queen Elizabeth II’s last visit to British Columbia in 2002 for her Golden Jubilee, the monarch dropped the puck at centre ice for a pre-season game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.
-
'Her presence touched entire generations': B.C. reaction to Queen Elizabeth II's death
Officials and royal-watchers in British Columbia are looking back on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the impact her presence had on Canadians.