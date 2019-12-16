KITCHENER -- Hamilton Police have laid new sex assault charges against a former middle school principal.

In August, Damir Ivankovic was accused of abusing a student in 2017. The 54-year-old was then charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

At the time Ivankovic was the principal at Ryerson Middle School in Hamilton.

Police now say that additional victims have come forward.

Ivankovic was arrested again on December 12 and charged with two more counts of sexual assault and sexual interference. He’s also facing an additional charge of assault.

These new charges are related to incidents that allegedly occurred during the 2017-2018 school year.

They involve female students at Ryerson Middle School.

Ivankovic has been released on a Promise to Appear and is expected back in court on January 4.