A Hamilton middle school principal has been charged as part of a sexual assault investigation involving a female student.

Damir Ivankovic, 54, had been a principal at Ryerson Middle School from 2014 until January of 2019.

Police began investigating his conduct on Jan. 8, 2019 for an alleged incident involving a female student during the 2017 school year.

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board, which had employed him since 2003, assigned him to home duties the day after the investigation began.

Ivankovic was arrested on Aug. 6, facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Sept. 3.

Police are concerned that there could be other victims.

Anyone with information that they believe could help police is asked to contact them.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.