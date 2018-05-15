

The race to replace Ken Seiling as chair of Waterloo Region is heating up.

Karen Redman, who has been a regional councillor since 2014 and was the MP for Kitchener Centre between 1997 and 2008, announced Tuesday that she will be running for chair.

In a press release, Redman said she felt she has the “skillset and experience” to make her a strong candidate for the job.

“It’s important that the region has a leader who can build partnerships, address challenges, and initiate growth,” she said.

Redman has been the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region since 2013.

As of Tuesday morning, Redman was one of two candidates to officially register to run as regional chair. The other is Jan d’Ailly, a former Waterloo city councillor.

Current chair Ken Seiling, who has been in the role since 1985, announced last week that he would not be seeking an 11th term.

Municipal elections take place Oct. 22.