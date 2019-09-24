

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A former Kitchener neurologist who lost his license earlier this year over sexual abuse allegations has been formally charged with nearly three dozen counts of sexual assault.

Jeffrey Sloka, 50, appeared in a Kitchener courtroom on Tuesday after he was arrested on 34 counts of sexual assault.

Police confirmed in a press release that he was practicing as a physician at the time of the alleged assaults. Police say the charges involve 34 separate alleged victims.

Between 2017 and 2018, three patients came forward with allegations against Sloka. In an April's disciplinary hearing with the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons (OCPS), a fourth victim was also described during the proceedings.

The neurologist had his license revoked after that hearing in April.

"It is alleged, from January 2010 to February 2017, Sloka sexually assaulted patients under his care," a press release from police reads in part.

Documents from his OCPS hearing also showed that Sloka had had 22 complaints against him.

A former patient said she was referred to Sloka due to persistent migraines. The woman told CTV News in May that her experience with the neurologist was investigated by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons.

“I’m speaking out because I want other women to know that it’s okay to come forward, it’s okay to share your story,” she told CTV at the time.

Following the OCPS hearing, Sloka was ordered to pay $64,000 for a therapy fund for his alleged victims.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and that they believe there may be other victims.

They're asking anyone with additional information to call the service's special victim's unit.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

With reports from Natalie van Rooy