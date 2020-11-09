KITCHENER -- As people around the world mourn the loss of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, a University of Waterloo graduate is remembering his brief time spent with the legendary host.

“He really does feel to me, and I think a lot of contestants, like a friend,” said Dinu Nesan.

The former UW science student had the chance to share the stage with Trebek in 2014, where he was crowned a winner.

“We're a self-selecting breed of often ‘Jeopardy!’ super fans,” adds Nesan.

A life-long fan of the game, the news of Trebek's Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March of last year hit hard, but Nesan still held out hope.

“I'm a scientist, I know the odds of something like that disease he was battling, but he just looked invincible,” said Nesan.

On Sunday, the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account announced Trebek had passed away while surrounded by friends and family.

When Nesan heard the news, the former contestant had trouble finding words.

“My heart sank, really, I think is the only way you could say it. It's just a body blow,” he said.

Trebek’s last episode of “Jeopardy!” will air on Christmas day.

Until then, fans and former contestants plan to gather in their living rooms to enjoy the final moments with their friend, Alex Trebek.