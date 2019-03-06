

CTV Kitchener





A heritage home in a Kitchener park was being moved Wednesday to serve a new purpose.

The former heritage home at RBJ Schlegel Park was getting new life in the park under construction there.

Workers hoisted the house onto a flatbed truck, moving it a few feet every 10 minutes towards its final destination in the park 200 metres away. It's a move that could take up to two days.

There, it will be used as washroom facilities for the park.

Construction on the park began two years ago and is in its first of four phases. Once complete, there will be a sports field with two artificial turfs, a natural turf and a cricket pitch.

There will also be playgrounds, splash pads, a swimming pool and trails.

According to project manager Mike Parris, most of the site servicing is now complete.

“There is no storm water outlet here on the site, so every drop of water that falls is retained and drained here on-site, and this facility accommodates that,” he explains.

The park is set to open by the end of 2019.