Former Bulldog makes his NHL debut
Thursday was the biggest night in Ryan Winterton’s hockey career.
The 20-year-old Markham native, who formerly played for the Hamilton Bulldogs and London Knights, made his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken.
Winterton was with the Hamilton Bulldogs (now the Brantford Bulldogs) from 2019 to 2022. He then played one season with the Knights where he was a standout during their 2023 OHL championship run. Winterton recorded 12 goals and 36 points during 34 games with the Knights.
The 6-foot-2 forward was drafted by the Kraken 67th overall in the 2021 draft.
Winterton’s been playing for the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds, an affiliate for the Seattle Kraken.
On Wednesday he was recalled from the Firebirds along with Shane Wright.
“It’s been kind of crazy, actually,” he said in an interview with the Kraken organization before Thursday night’s game. “Just living out my childhood dream which is kind of surreal. I don’t think it’s hit me yet.”
Winterton said he wasn’t prepared to get the call.
“I was legit about to fall asleep when our coach called us. I think I missed the first call. He called me back and I thought I should answer. I was definitely up quick, I wasn’t tired after that. It was awesome. I was scared for a bit, but it was the best news I could have got.”
The Seattle Kraken played the Colorado Avalanche at 9 p.m. EST.
Correction
A previous version of this story identified Winterton as a former Brantford Bulldog. At the time Winterton played for the team, it was still in Hamilton.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
About a dozen children with cancer, blood disorders taken out of Gaza for treatment: WHO
The World Health Organization says it and other partners have helped bring about a dozen children with cancer and blood disorders out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt and Jordan for treatment.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
Ivermectin warnings, a new COVID-19 antiviral, a changing threshold for care: These are the WHO's updated treatment guidelines
The World Health Organization has updated its guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, including categories of hospitalization risk to help doctors tailor treatment, and recommendations surrounding a new antiviral designed specifically to tackle the disease.
LATEST UPDATES Live updates: 'Far too many' Palestinians have died, Blinken says, as thousands flee fighting in Gaza
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in New Delhi Friday that "far too many" Palestinians have died and more needs to be done to save lives and get aid where it's most needed. He said the U.S. "appreciates" Israel's steps to minimize civilian casualties but that's not enough.
102-year-old veteran remembers facing his own mortality: 'It's going to happen, and I just hope it happens quick'
The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January.
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. M.T. Names of Edmonton father, son homicide victims confirmed by sources
The victims of a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday are 41 year-old Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, sources tell CTV News Edmonton.
London
-
Crash causes power outages in west London Friday morning
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
-
Theft investigation in east end leads to drug charges
London police say a man has been arrested after a theft investigation in the city’s east end.
-
'I am very unsafe': Elderly widow urges city hall to demolish derelict house next door
'I don’t even like looking out my windows because I’m scared of what I’m going to see on the other side,' admitted Joanne Given.
Windsor
-
Photo released of suspect from October criminal harassment investigation
Around 8 p.m. on Oct. 19, officers responded to an apartment building on Howard Avenue near Erie Street where they said a 20-year-old woman was followed home from a store by a man she didn’t know.
-
Alleged Windsor thieves caught after trying to flee police
Chatham-Kent police say two Windsor men are facing charges after stealing items from a business’s loading dock in Tilbury.
-
Windsor police looking for porch pirate
Home surveillance captured a porch pirate in action in Windsor.
Barrie
-
'Large amount of cash' stolen during armed bank robbery in Barrie
The hunt is now on for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Barrie, Ont. bank late Thursday Morning.
-
Grey Bruce Public Health warns of danger during Radon Action Month
Radon is an invisible, odourless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that can build up in any home.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
The charge against the former boyfriend of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri, who disappeared nearly two years ago from a home in Wasaga Beach, has been upgraded from kidnapping to first-degree murder.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
-
Sudbury man wanted by police for assault, harassment
A 49-year-old man is wanted by Sudbury police for assault, theft and criminal harassment.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in northern Ontario on Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in northern Ontario on Friday to visit a local electricity provider and tour a housing development project, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
Ottawa
-
Cornwall, Ont. unveils winter housing plan amid fallout from homeless woman's death
The city of Cornwall will be leasing a former long-term care facility in the downtown core to house residents living in encampments during the winter season.
-
Melissa Lamb to return to CTV Morning Live
CTV News is excited to welcome Melissa Lamb back to CTV Morning Live.
-
Driver dead after fatal crash near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a car crash near Brockville, Ont. that has left one driver dead.
Toronto
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead after stabbing in Etobicoke
A woman has been pronounced deceased following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.
-
'A lot of sleepless nights': Ontario man says dream trip to 2022 World Cup in Qatar ruined by $7,600 in extra charges
An Ontario man who went on a dream trip to see Team Canada play in the World Cup in Qatar last November said it was an expensive experience. But, it became even more pricey when he was 'double billed' for his accommodations and he's been fighting the charge ever since.
Montreal
-
Parents anxious about safety after shootings at 2 Jewish schools in Montreal
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
-
Part of Northvolt battery plant project to be submitted to BAPE
BAPE will assess part of Northvolt's mega-project for a battery cell plant in Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices decrease in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
-
Woman, 50, dies following two-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP
A 50-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between Bathurst and Allardville in New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating two 'serious' crashes in Winnipeg
People are being asked to avoid two separate roads in the city following a pair of crashes Thursday.
-
Winnipeg councillor wants city to buy forest, save it from demolition
The Lemay Forest is tucked inside a river bend in St. Norbert and the area councillor and residents are trying to save it from being converted into housing.
-
Former Manitoba Speaker fulfils last goal with dedicated space for Indigenous art
Scattered throughout the century-old Manitoba Legislative Building are the works of famed Indigenous artists, including Daphne Odjig and Jackson Beardy.
Calgary
-
Several hurt following northeast Calgary shooting, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting and a car crash in the northeast that has sent several people to hospital.
-
'Something that's very memorable': Calgary woman creates customized bereavement bears
Nothing can fill the hole left by the death of a loved one, but one Calgary woman is stitching together something especially personal to help sew some memories into that void.
-
Man wanted on 17 warrants sought by Calgary police
A man who was released from custody last month is wanted again, police said Friday.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M. M.T.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. M.T. Names of Edmonton father, son homicide victims confirmed by sources
The victims of a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday are 41 year-old Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, sources tell CTV News Edmonton.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Jasper Avenue traffic affected by crash at 124 Street: police
All but one lane on Jasper Avenue was closed Friday morning because of a crash at 124 Street.
-
Alberta CPP-exit panel argues with callers, tries to persuade naysayers at town hall
The panel hearing from Albertans on quitting the Canada Pension Plan argued with callers and tried to persuade naysayers in its third telephone town hall session Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
Tickets to sold-out Stanley Park Train appear on Craigslist
The Stanley Park Train may not be as popular as Taylor Swift, but tickets to the newly revived attraction were still scooped up within hours of going on sale Thursday – prompting concerns about potential scalping.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING More than 260 Canadians, permanent residents, and families cleared for Gaza exit
Some 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members had their names added to the list of foreign passport holders allowed to exit the Gaza Strip today.
-
Vancouver robotics company helping paraplegics walk again with cutting-edge exoskeleton
When Chloe Angus is strapped into an exoskeleton made by Human in Motion Robotics in Vancouver, she can once again stand and walk.