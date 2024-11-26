Former Broadway actor named new artistic director for Drayton Entertainment

A local performing arts organization is welcoming a familiar face in a new role.

David Connolly, Drayton Entertainment’s associate artistic director and director of education for the organization’s youth program, will now be taking over as the group’s artistic director.

He assumes his new role on Jan. 1.

Connolly describes himself as a “theatre artist who also happens to be a double amputee” and has directed and choreographed more than 30 productions with the troupe, including this year’s production of Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Connolly grew up in Waterloo and went to Forest Heights Collegiate Institute before he was called to the lights of New York City.

He’s also helped stage the Canadian regional theatre premieres of The Prom, Kinky Boots, Newsies and Mamma Mia!

Connolly has already left an indelible mark on the entertainment world during his career. He made his Broadway debut in Shenandoah and, according to his website, he’s the first and only male amputee to have performed on Broadway.

His work stretches beyond the theatre stage. Throughout his career, he has directed and choreographed several children’s series for CBC and other projects for CBS, NBC and PBS.

Connolly has also worked with several international artists, including Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elton John, kd lang, Katy Perry and Sarah Jessica Parker.

He was a recipient of the 2024 Canadian Actors’ Equity inaugural Change Maker Award and The Ontario Premier’s Award of Excellence.

Connolly told CTV News the theatre can be a unifying experience.

“It is a craft that allows everyone to be equal. No matter where you come from, no matter what you’re going through, you sit down in the dark and you go through an experience that has everybody on an equal playing field,” he said.

“Theatre has an opportunity to help people,” he added. “It is healing in many ways.”

For some of the young people who have worked under Connolly’s tutelage through the youth program, his direction has inspired not only a love of acting and performing, but also sparked a sense of belonging.

“He’s amazing,” Paisley Quickfall, an actor and Drayton Academy member, said. “He’s able to make everybody feel happy and welcome and included. He will make sure that you’re having a good time.”

David Connolly and Paisley Quickfall pose in front of a Christmas tree on Nov. 26, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

Founding artistic director steps back

As Connolly prepares to take on the new role, Drayton Entertainment’s founding artistic director and CEO prepares for his next chapter.

Alex Mustakas will still be around to provide Connolly support and guidance and will continue on as the organization’s CEO.

In a news release, Drayton Entertainment said the change will allow Mustakas to focus on future artistic and business endeavours, including finding new programming and artists, as well as taking time to hit the road and explore theatre trends around the world.

“At the heart of his decades-long problem-solving ability, audience engagement success, and bottom-line focus on affordability within the arts, is Alex’s remarkably pure insight – to maintain an authentic identity for each theatre, rooted in strong community ownership, with additional business and artistic synergies. This will continue for many more years to come,” Willy Heffner, chair of Drayton Entertainment’s board of directors said in the release.

Connolly, meanwhile, looks forward to the years ahead as he and Mustakas work together.

“In the many years I’ve known Alex Mustakas, I've been in complete awe of his unique and history-making trajectory of changing the landscape of live theatre in Canada,” Connolly said. “To continue being mentored by him in this new role is the greatest honour of my life. I look forward to continuing to serve our communities throughout the province in alignment with Drayton Entertainment's mission and mandate.”

David Connolly sits in a theatre on No. 26, 2024. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News)

What’s coming up at Drayton Entertainment?

Drayton Entertainment has released their 2025 season, featuring beloved musicals, thrilling dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies.

Some of the highlights include Grease at the Drayton Festival Theatre in Drayton from July 9 to Aug. 2, Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hamilton Family Theatre in Cambridge from July 3 to July 27, Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution at the Hamilton Family Theatre from Oct. 29 to Nov. 16, Million Dollar Quartet at the Hildebrand Schoolhouse Theatre in St. Jacobs from June 10 to Aug. 31, Evita at the Huron County Playhouse in Grand Bend from July 9 to July 26, The Full Monty at King’s Wharf Theatre in Penetanguishene from June 12 to July 5, and Over the River and Through the Woods at The St. Jacobs Country Playhouse in Waterloo from April 9 to April 27.

More information is available online.