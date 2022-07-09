Food4Kids Waterloo Region only feeding a third of kids in need due to funding

One local organization says they're only feeding a third of Waterloo Region children in need due to minimal funding.

Food4Kids Waterloo Region currently feeds 1,000 children living with chronic hunger, but adds that there are 2,000 more that they know of that they aren't able to support.

"We're in 35 per cent of schools, so that means that there are another 2,000 children that we're not reaching and another 65 per cent of schools that we need to get into," said Lorri Detta, the organization's executive director.

Unlike other in-school meal programs, Food4Kids delivers discrete bags to students to eat over weekends, which includes six full meals and snacks.

"Not every situation is obvious," said Cali Dubois, the organization's program director. "The schools are the ones who identify the ones who are in need of the program, they are with the kids all day over the school year and they see who is going without."

Nutritious food boxes are also delivered to families over the winter, spring, and summer breaks.

"Their food is very special for me and very important," said mother of three Achalla Thwol.

Detta says that, if not address, chronic hunger can lead to long-term issues in life.

"They need food," said Detta. "It's such a nagging, persistent pain, and you immediately want that gratification, and that puts you at risk of exploitation, at risk of crime, and at risk of other ways to get food."

The charity does not currently receive any government funding, but is working to secure some.

"We have some food donated," said Chris White, Food4Kids' resource development coordinator. "A lot of food we are purchasing ourselves through local suppliers."