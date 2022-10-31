Fog advisory ends for Waterloo region, sparks morning bus delays
Fog played a part in children's trick or treating Monday night and is affecting a number of their morning rides on Tuesday.
Environment Canada issued a fog advisory across much of southern Ontario, including Waterloo region, which delayed a number of school buses in the area.
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the weather agency said dense fog was expected this evening into Tuesday morning.
The fog advisory will impact a large portion of southern Ontario. (Environment Canada)
“With high pedestrian activity due to Halloween, motorists are encouraged to exercise increased caution when driving,” the weather agency said. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and prepared to stop."
The advisory was reissued at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning and sparked a number of bus delays in the area.
Around 9:30 a.m., the advisory ended.
Environment Canada encouraged those going trick-or-treating to pick brightly coloured costumes and add reflective tape to costumes to increase visibility.
“Give each child a flashlight to carry to make them more visible to motorists and others,” the alert said. “If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”
