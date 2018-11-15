Featured
Flu cases confirmed in Perth County, says health unit
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 12:00PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 15, 2018 12:01PM EST
The Perth County Health Unit says influenza has arrived in the community.
It says there are currently fewer than five lab-confirmed cases.
However that number could be higher because many people who are sick might not be ill enough to be hospitalized and tested.
The health unit is urging those who are sick to stay at home.
They are also reminding everyone to get a flu shot.