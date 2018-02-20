

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Cambridge, New Hamburg and Ayr were three of the communities believed to be most at risk of flooding in the Grand River watershed as of Tuesday evening.

Grand River Conservation Authority data showed that major increases in river levels began around mid-morning Tuesday. As of 5 p.m., the water was still rising in the Grand, Nith, Conestogo and Speed rivers.

At that point, water levels in West Montrose were high enough to flood the trailer park and come close to flooding the village. In Cambridge, Riverside Park, Bishop Street and Blackbridge Road were closed, as was the Galt-bound side of Blair Road.

A flood warning remained in place for the entire Grand watershed.

Water levels were expected to continue increasing into Wednesday as more rain fell on southern Ontario and water from higher in the watershed made its way downstream.

The Nith River was running particularly high, with flooding likely to extend past traditional low-lying areas. The GRCA said flows would likely peak late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in New Hamburg, and about 24 hours later in Ayr.

In New Hamburg, 270 homes near the Nith had been warned that they could be affected by flooding. Wilmot fire chief Rod Leeson said “half a dozen streets” in the community would likely end up underwater.

Less certain was the forecast in the Grand River for Cambridge and communities further downstream. The existence of ice jams in the river made it more difficult to determine exactly how water would flow.

“The ice jam in Cambridge has still not moved downstream and there’s certainly a lot of ice building in Brantford and Cayuga as well,” GRCA spokesperson Cam Linwood said in an interview.

“We’re certainly keeping an eye on those areas.”

Flooding concerns also permeated local communities not considered part of the Grand watershed.

A flood warning was in effect from the Long Point Region Conservation Authority, with officials there warning of a strong flood threat to Tillsonburg and Vienna from Big Otter Creek.

The Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority said its entire watershed was under a flood watch, with water levels expected to rise into Wednesday and low-lying areas likely to flood.

A flood warning was also issued by the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority, which warned of potential flooding of Highway 2 in Woodstock, the Stratford Golf and Country Club, and other areas in Oxford and Perth counties.

Dozens of local roads were closed Tuesday due to flooded and washed-out roads. As of 6:13 p.m., the list included the following: