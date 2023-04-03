Flood warning ends for parts of the Grand River watershed
The Grand River Conservation Authority ended its flood warning Monday for parts the Grand River watershed.
On Saturday, the GRCA issued an alert for West Montrose, New Hamburg, Drayton and Ayr.
While those warnings have now ended, a flood watch is still in effect as river flows remain elevated, with more rain in the forecast.
The GRCA says between 25 and 70 millimetres of rain fell over the weekend and melted much of the remaining snowpack.
While river flows are receding, they are expected to remain elevated through the week.
Environment Canada says parts of central and southern Ontario could see up to 40 millimetres of rain over a 24-hour period starting Wednesday morning.
MORE: Severe thunderstorm and flooding risk for Waterloo region
Flood watches and warnings will be updated as conditions change.
The GRCA is reminding residents that banks along local waterways can be slippery, and thanks to fast-moving, can be unsafe. Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from the water.
