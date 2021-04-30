Advertisement
Flair Airlines to start service in Waterloo Region this weekend
Published Friday, April 30, 2021 3:56PM EDT
A Flair Airlines plane arrives at the Region of Waterloo International Airport (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Flair Airlines will start offering service to the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Saturday.
The company tweeted a photo of one of its airplanes arriving at the airport on Friday afternoon.
Flair Airlines announced plans to offer service at the airport in February. There will be non-stop flights to Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Halifax multiple times a week.