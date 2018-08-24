

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police say they have charged four men and one woman with numerous firearm and drug related charges after an investigation on Hardy Road.

Police say on Tuesday just after 1 a.m. officers entered into an investigation at a residence on Hardy Road.

During the investigation Community Patrol Officers observed firearms, ammunition, and various forms of controlled substances in the home.

On Wednesday the Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at the residence and located several items including approximately $5,000 cash, 34 marijuana plants, 143.94 grams of cocaine, and several firearms.

Officers say the estimated value of the drugs seized is over $48,000.

As a result of the investigation 23-year-old Craig Bjerkseth of Brantford, 25-year-old Tyler Cameron of Brantford, 31-year-old Derek Conway of Brantford, 26-year-old Joseph Williams of Oshweken, and 20-year-old Orenda Powless of Brantford are facing several charges.

All five of the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.