Brantford Police say they have charged four men and one woman with numerous firearm and drug related charges after an investigation on Hardy Road.

Police say on Tuesday just after 1 a.m. officers entered into an investigation at a residence on Hardy Road.

During the investigation Community Patrol Officers observed firearms, ammunition, and various forms of controlled substances in the home.

On Wednesday the Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at the residence and located several items including approximately $5,000 cash, 34 marijuana plants, 143.94 grams of cocaine, and several firearms.

Officers say the estimated value of the drugs seized is over $48,000.

As a result of the investigation 23-year-old Craig Bjerkseth of Brantford, 25-year-old Tyler Cameron of Brantford, 31-year-old Derek Conway of Brantford, 26-year-old Joseph Williams of Oshweken, and 20-year-old Orenda Powless of Brantford are facing several charges.

All five of the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing.