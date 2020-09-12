KITCHENER -- There are five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region on Saturday, according to public health officials.

Four of the five new cases were reported as part of Saturday's total increase. A fifth case was added to the number reported by public health on Friday.

The region now sits at 1,508 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 49 are considered active. A total of 1,339 cases are considered resolved.

Region of Waterloo Public Health says it will now be updating its totals on weekends for the foreseeable future. The region says the change in reporting is due to recent case increases.

The number of deaths in the region remains unchanged at 120. There are currently no hospitalizations related to the virus.

There is still one active outbreak in the region at Village of University Gates long-term care home. That outbreak was declared on Sept. 5 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Provincially, Ontario reported more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day. Health officials confirmed 232 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

There have been a total of 44,300 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date.