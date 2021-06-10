Advertisement
'First dose Friday': Region to host walk-in vaccine clinics in high-risk neighbourhoods
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 9:29AM EDT
KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health will host two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for priority neighbourhoods on Friday.
Anyone 12 and older living or working in Alpine/Laurentian, Columbia/Lakeshore, Country Hills, Vanier/Rockway and Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill can come to one of the clinics for a "first dose Friday."
The clinics are located at:
Victoria Hills Community Centre
10 Chopin Dr. Kitchener
9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Chander Mowat Community Centre
222 Chandler Dr. Kitchener
11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
No appointments are necessary at the clinics and free parking is available.