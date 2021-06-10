KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health will host two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for priority neighbourhoods on Friday.

Anyone 12 and older living or working in Alpine/Laurentian, Columbia/Lakeshore, Country Hills, Vanier/Rockway and Victoria Hills/Cherry Hill can come to one of the clinics for a "first dose Friday."

The clinics are located at:

Victoria Hills Community Centre

10 Chopin Dr. Kitchener

9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Chander Mowat Community Centre

222 Chandler Dr. Kitchener

11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

No appointments are necessary at the clinics and free parking is available.