

CTV Kitchener





Two geese have died and another was injured after the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Guelph.

The geese were found in Riverside Park, and the Guelph Humane Society says a fireworks show could be to blame.

“Obviously we want to make sure this never happens again, and so we’ll be working with strategies on how to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again,” says Lisa Veit, director of the GHS.

The humane society says they received several calls about the geese near Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street.

Two geese were found dead in the same area over the course of two days.

Another injured goose was reported in a backyard, but it fled before help could arrive.

Officials say it is likely the geese were startled and disoriented from the fireworks, causing them to wander into oncoming traffic.

The fireworks are run by the Guelph Rotary Club, which has not yet responded to a request for comment.